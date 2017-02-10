Orange alligator spotted in South Carolina turning heads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANAHAN, S.C. -- Alligators aren't an uncommon sight in South Carolina, but a newly discovered orange-colored gator has people talking.

The approximately 4-foot-long rust-colored gator lives in a pond near a plantation in Hanahan, WCSC reports. A picture of the gator, which was initially posted in a private Facebook group, is garnering national attention.

"Representin' that Clemson National Championship," one person wrote in the post.

Another person referred to the reptile as "Trump's pet alligator."

Jay Butfiloski, alligator program coordinator for the Department of Natural Resources, says the color probably comes from living in a rusty pipe during the winter months.

For now, neighbors refer to the unique reptile as a "Trump-a-gator."