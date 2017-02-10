× 1 killed, multiple injured in NC crash involving school bus

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. – One person was killed and multiple people were injured Friday in a school bus crash on Highway 10 in Catawba County, according to WSOC.

An eyewitness said a car crossed the center line and the bus driver attempted to avoid the crash. He said other drivers stopped to help.

There were five people on the bus, including three students, the driver and a monitor. All are safe.

The Catwaba County School Board released the following statement:

Three students and the bus driver and monitor were on the bus at the time and are being evaluated by paramedics and emergency management services but there appears to be no serious physical injuries to the students or the bus driver and monitor.