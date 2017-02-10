NC driver dies after tractor-trailer falls off Virginia bridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- A North Carolina tractor-trailer driver was killed Thursday after his 18-wheeler fell off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel in Virginia and into the water.

The driver, who was identified as 47-year-old Joseph Chen, plunged into the water around 12:30 p.m., WVEC reports. Initially, a helicopter was able to rescue Chen, who was standing on top of his vehicle. But as the helicopter was flying him to a hospital, he died.

The cause of his death is not yet known.

Due to high winds, bridge officials issued a Level 2 wind restriction on Thursday, tweeting that winds exceeded 47 mph.

