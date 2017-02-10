× Man charged with robbing Walgreens in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged with robbing a Walgreens in Greensboro on Jan. 28, according to a press release.

Police say Chauncey Lee Marshall entered the Walgreens located 3001 E. Market St. around 8:20 a.m. and threatened an employee with a knife before demanding money from the register. After receiving a small amount of cash, he fled the scene.

On Thursday, an officer saw a vehicle matching surveillance photos of Marshall’s blue Ford Explorer. When the officer approached him, Marshall initially provided a false name before later admitting his identity.

During the arrest, the officer also found cocaine in Marshall’s possession.

He was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

Marshall is being held at the Guilford County jail on a $150,000 secured bond.