Man whose arrest raised questions about police use of force accused of assaulting woman

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A man whose prior treatment by a Greensboro police officer sparked several protests was arrested on domestic abuse charges on Friday.

Dejuan Yourse faces charges of assault on a female, assault by strangulation and battery on an unborn child.

Officers responded to the incident shortly before 4:30 a.m. Friday at an apartment complex at 2700 Cottage Place.

The victim said the suspect pushed her and threw her to the ground after an argument. The victim did not seek medical treatment. The suspect is also accused of trying to strangle her.

The suspect left the scene before police arrived, but was arrested Friday afternoon in the 4400 block of Bridford Parkway.

Yourse was involved in an incident at his mother’s house on June 17, 2016, with then-Officer Travis Cole. Police were called to the house about a possible robbery. Police body camera footage of the June 17 arrest from Cole and fellow Officer Charlotte Jackson shows Cole punching Yourse in the face and throwing him to the ground.

Cole had resigned from the Greensboro Police Department in August in light of the investigation. Because he resigned, charges against him were dropped.

