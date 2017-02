Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PFAFFTOWN, N.C. -- Crews are at the scene of a house fire in Forsyth County.

The incident was reported at 4741 Vienna Dozier Road in Pffaftown. The fire is under control but the home was completely destroyed.

Officials say the homeowner was not inside the home at the time of the fire.

"This house has been in our family since 1935," said Wendy Whitman, daughter of the homeowner.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Crews on the scene of a house fire in Pffaftown. No one hurt, but there's a lot of smoke and no word on what caused it @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/8PINPzkOce — Nick Sturdivant (@N_SturdivantTV) February 10, 2017