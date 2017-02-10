Guilford County nonprofit helps get dogs off a chain and into a kennel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- In the past couple of years, states are ruling that dogs can’t be left tethered outdoors. Unfortunately, not every dog owner can afford to build a fence or enclosure.

So Break the Chain Kennel Kru is helping get dogs off the chain and into more comfortable, safer kennels -- and that helps keep families and their pets together.

“I want them to know that the one thing they’re chaining in the back of their yard is the one thing that can fill the void in their heart,” said co-founder Sylvia Mayon.

Untethering is just the beginning. They also regularly check and replenish kennels with straw and cedar shavings. Owners are responsible for getting their dogs spayed or neutered before a kennel is installed, and this non-profit will help find low-cost veterinary services to make the process more affordable.

“We also provide medical care for the dogs in our program. Our goal is to get all of them vaccinated. We have treated seven dogs for heartworms.”

The most dramatic change is in the dogs that are free to move around again. Chaining increases the likelihood a dog will be aggressive and unsocial. So, as soon as they are free to roll around and move without the tether, their personalities are usually calmer and more playful.

Break the Chain Kennel Kru is an all-volunteer organization. Nobody is on a payroll, so all donations go directly to their cause, which they document on their Facebook page for anyone to see.

They exclusively serve Guilford County but are happy to mentor anyone who wants to start a similar group. More than anything, they need donations because their waiting list is substantial.

For more information, visit their website or Facebook page.