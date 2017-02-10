× Girl, 4, fatally struck after falling out of mom’s SUV in NC

ROUGEMONT, N.C. — It was a parent’s nightmare Friday afternoon, when a 4-year-old girl fell out of her family vehicle and was fatally struck Friday afternoon.

WTVD reported that it happened about 3:20 p.m. in a long, private driveway off the 9200 block of NC 57.

The Sheriff’s Office said the little girl was run over by the white Chevrolet Blazer driven by the girl’s mother.

The mother was leaving to go pick up another child at a bus stop, deputies said. When she put the car in reverse, she noticed the rear door was open and that’s when she realized she ran over her daughter.

EMS worked for about 30 minutes but were unable to save the child.

Authorities called it a freak accident. No charges are being filed at this time.