× Driver accused of hitting police car, crashing into stranded motorist arrested

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police have arrested the man accused of crashing into a Winston-Salem police officer’s vehicle and killing a stranded motorist Wednesday evening, according to a press release.

Winston-Salem Police Officer Lukasz Waszczeniuk stopped around 7:50 p.m. on the outside breakdown strip of U.S. 421 southbound near the Peace Haven Road exit to help the victim, 60-year-old Marcus Hayes, whose truck wasn’t working.

Officer Waszczeniuk, who had his blue lights on, was parked behind Hayes’ truck. As the officer was walking back to his patrol vehicle, he saw a car heading towards them.

That’s when Song Li’s car ran off the road and struck the patrol vehicle, which was propelled into Hayes and his truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officer Waszczeniuk was not injured. Li and his passenger, Yuqin Shen, were also not injured.

Li has been charged with death by vehicle, failure to maintain lane and move over law.

He was arrested at his apartment complex in Durham and is in the Durham County Detention Center. Li is being held under a $3,000 secured bond.