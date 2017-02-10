DMJ to take polar plunge to raise money for Special Olympics of North Carolina

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Tax season is the busiest time of year for accounting firms like DMJ in Greensboro. But that doesn't stop the employees from having a little fun for a great cause.

"As the event has grown, so has our participation and we`re really proud of that," said Caren Rodriguez, director of marketing at DMJ.

The event, now known as The Triad Chill Polar Plunge, started at Oak Hollow Lake in 2000.

"Mike Gillis, our managing partner, was asked to join the fundraising effort," said Rodriguez, recalling the first year. "He literally grabbed his briefcase, got in his car, went down to the Oak Hollow Lake, jumped in the lake, changed clothes and came back to the office."

Now, the Triad Chill Polar Plunge is held at Wet'n Wild Emerald Pointe Water Park in Greensboro.

"I can tell you from personal experience, when you hit the water, you really do gasp," joked Rodriguez. "And for a moment you lose your breath, and you realize 'what have I done'"

Despite that, DMJ has a lot of repeat plungers. They are constantly looking for ways to keep things fresh and new -- with one exception.

"We stay pretty true to our roots," Rodriguez said. "And you`ll see us, we`re known as the plungers in suits."

This will be the 17th year DMJ has participated in the Polar Plunge and over the years, the firm has raised nearly $140,000 for the Special Olympics North Carolina. They get donations from employees, clients and friends in the community.

The Triad Chill Polar Plunge is Saturday, Feb. 25 at Wet'n Wild Emerald Pointe. FOX8 is proud to sponsor the event and many members of the FOX8 family will be taking the plunge, including Katie Nordeen, Cindy Farmer, Danny Harnden and Kate Garner.

Make a donation to the Special Olympics North Carolina through FOX8's fundraising page.