× Charlotte-based company recalling pimento cheese products over Listeria risk

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-based Ruth’s Salads is recalling its pimento cheese spreads because of a possible Listeria contamination, according to the FDA.

The products involved include: Ruth’s Original Pimento Spread 7oz.; Ruth’s Original Pimento Spread 12 oz.; Ruth’s Original Pimento Spread 24 oz.; Ruth’s Old Fashion Pimento Spread 16 oz.; Ruth’s Jalapeno Pimento Spread 12 oz.; Ruth’s Lite Pimento Spread 12 oz.; and Ruth’s Cream Cheese with Pineapple-Pecans 12 oz.

All lot numbers are included in the recall.

The products, packaged in Chester, South Carolina, have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recalled products were distributed in grocery stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, and parts of Virginia and Tennessee.

The contamination was discovered during random testing by the NC Department of Agriculture.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1 (800) 532-0409 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday-Friday. After hours, consumers may leave a message.