× Burlington police searching for sexual assault suspect

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are searching for a 51-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Burlington Thursday morning, according to a press release.

At about 5:08 a.m., police responded to the 600 block of East Davis Street in reference to a sexual assault. Upon arrival, officers located a woman who said she had been assault. She was taken to Alamance Regional Medical Center for an examination.

Following an investigation, police obtained a warrant for Ronnie McCray Hutchens.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 299-7100.