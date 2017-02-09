× ‘Your parents’ worst nightmare’: Man accused of serial child rape kept ‘perverse shrine’ in home

BUCKS COUNTY, Penn. – A man accused of serial child rape kept a “perverse shrine” in his trailer home which included as many as 1,000 pairs of used girl’s underwear and pornographic images of children.

The Bucks County Courier Times reported that William Charles Thomas, 58, of Morrisville, Pennsylvania, was arraigned on Tuesday on more than 50 charges involving child rape.

The suspect is accused of sexually assaulting five children, ranging in age from 2 to 10, in incidents dating back to 1997. Police said they are aware of a sixth victim and there could be others.

“To be blunt about it, this is a real life boogeyman,” said District Attorney Matthew Weintraub. “This is your parents’ worst nightmare.”

It took investigators four days to process the suspect’s trailer, which included a “perverse shrine to his criminal conquests.”

The shrine included children’s names, pornographic photos of the suspect with children, children’s underwear and children’s dolls. Authorities also said there was a note in his room that said that all children who entered his room must by naked.

“The human race hasn’t come up with words to describe what we saw in that trailer,” said Falls Township police Lt. Henry Ward, according to the paper.

The suspect was jailed in the Bucks County Correctional Facility in lieu of 10 percent of $150,000 bail.