Woman quits job, wins $3.3 million lottery jackpot just days later

AURORA, Colo. — A Colorado woman who quit her job in mid-January won the $3.3 million Lotto jackpot just days later.

Yahnique S. quit her job as a nursing assistant after she started to become burned out, according to the Colorado Lottery.

“My last day was January 17, but I didn’t have anything lined up yet,” she said.

On Jan. 28, Yahnique, who has been an avid player for more than 30 years, hit the jackpot with a quick pick ticket she purchased at a local supermarket.

“I was highly suspicious but then I thought, there’s no way she could mock up their whole website,” said husband Bruce. “I mean, she knows her way around the computer. But not that well.”

The couple will collect 25 total checks dividing the $3,312,287. They plan to pay bills and make home improvements.