Weekend event big help to Big Brothers Big Sisters’ funding needs

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Greensboro Gymnastics Invitational is this weekend at the Greensboro Coliseum.

For one local nonprofit, this is more than a sporting event.

Filling the seats could mean erasing names off its waiting list.

A portion of the proceeds from GGI will support Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Piedmont.

The organization’s services are free, but matching children with a big brother or big sister requires donor support.

“We always on average have over 100 kids on the waiting list, but when we don’t get the funding we budgeted for, we are unable to serve as many kids as we would like,” said Krista Johnston, vice president of development and partnerships.

Chris Young is a former "little" – a term used to refer to kids in the program.

He is now the co-owner of Flip Force Gymnastics, the host of GGI.

Last year, Flip Force/GGI donated a dollar from every ticket sold, the equivalent of $6,000 to the organization.

It takes a $1,000 to support the match of a child and a big brother or big sister.