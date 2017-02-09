× Three arrested in connection to High Point homicide

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Police have arrested three people in connection to a homicide in High Point, according to High Point police.

Danlonta Franchez Lindsey, 26; Shacoby Demetrious Lindsey, 25, and Shalla Fredett Lindsey, 43, all of High Point, face charges in the death of 26-year-old David Lee Antwan Gainey.

Officers were called to Henley Street near Daniel Brooks Homes shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday in connection to the incident.

Arriving officers found Gainey lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He eventually died of the wounds.

Danlonta Lindsey and Shacoby Lindsey were arrested shortly later and each face a charge of first-degree murder.

Shalla Lindsey, 43, has been charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. Police believe Shacoby Lindsey was the person who shot Gainey.