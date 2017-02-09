Thomasville Rescue Squad needs rescuing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- Every year the Thomasville Rescue Squad answers more than 2,000 calls for help. The squad also has the only urban search and rescue equipment in all of Davidson County.

The equipment allows them to do high angle rescue, trench rescue, structural collapse rescues and swift water rescues.

But right now the squad is in need of some rescue itself.

"At the end of this month, we'll have about $3,000 which will not even pay the next month's mortgage," said Chief James Shores.

Shores -- who is also a career police officer -- has been on the squad for six years. He says in that time calls have doubled, while funding has stayed the same.

"Every time one of these trucks leaves this station it costs us money, if it's a medical call we have medical equipment that we have to replace," Shores said.

Shores said the squad needs $130,000 a year to operate. They get $17,500 from the county and $25,000 from the city.

The squad is in worse shape than usual because they haven't gotten funding from the United Way since the 2016 calendar year. For many years the squad got more than $18,000 from United Way.

United Way of Davidson County President Brittany Pruitt explained to FOX8 that all agencies who receive United Way dollars are required to follow certain procedures.

Pruitt says the squad missed a mandatory December 2015 meeting and therefore could not qualify for funding for 2016. She also says because the squad did not get funding for 2016, they were not on a list to receive notifications for a similar meeting required for anyone wanting funding the following year.

Shores says the squad missed the December 2015 meeting because he had a personal emergency medical problem and couldn't make it.

While he understands United Way has specific procedures, he is disappointed.

"The jobs that we do and the things that we are out here doing, sometimes it would not hurt to maybe take a second look at the situation or give them a second opportunity because it has drastically changed the way that we are able to perform and the services that we are able to give to the citizens of Davidson County," Shores said.

Shores says he and his crew will not give up. They are planning fundraisers and the chief has developed some long-term plans to bring in more revenue.

"I have no doubt that someway, somehow we will make it; there's been many members here that have paid for items out of their own pocket," he said.

Shores is presenting a business plan to the Davidson County Commissioners on Feb. 14. He will be asking them for additional funds to help get the squad to the end of the fiscal year.

