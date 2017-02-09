× Substitute teacher fired for Facebook Trump comment

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. — A substitute teacher in Tennessee has been fired because of a post on Facebook about President Donald Trump’s supporters.

According to the Knoxville News Sentinel, the post in question was on Nov. 9, 2016, at 9:29 a.m.

The post read:

“The only good Trump supporter is a dead Trump supporter.”

Rutherford County Schools spokesman James Evans said in a statement Thursday that the school district received several messages on Wednesday about “a substitute teacher who is accused of making inappropriate, threatening comments on social media during the work day.”

Evans said the school district contracts with PESG to provide substitute teachers and has notified the contractor that the substitute teacher, David Colin, will no longer be permitted to work in Rutherford County Schools.

“PESG has indicated it will conduct an internal investigation of the allegations immediately,” Evans said.