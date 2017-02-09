Student group apologizes after Adolf Hitler Valentine’s Day card sparks outrage

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – A college Republican group in Michigan is apologizing after a member handed out an anti-semitic Valentine’s Day card.

The College Republicans at Central Michigan University have apologized for the card which mocks Jews who died in the Holocaust.

The Valentine’s Day card had a picture of Adolf Hitler and read “my love 4 u burns like 6,000 jews.”

The College Republicans said the card was placed in a bag with other cards that they passed out around campus, but they were not aware of the card.

“Unfortunately, a very inappropriate card was placed into a bag without other members’ knowledge. A bag was then given away to students sitting in Anspach, once again without members’ knowledge of its contents,” the group said on Facebook. “The College Republicans as an organization did not distribute this valentine. We in no way condone this type of rhetoric or anti-Semitism. We apologize for any offense, and want students to know that we do not tolerate this sort of behavior.”

Central Michigan University President George E. Ross released a statement on Thursday, saying he was “deeply disappointed” by the card and that campus leaders met to discuss the issue.

“At Central Michigan University, we stand up against hate, protect the safety of all, and build bridges of understanding that bring people together,” Ross said.

There is no current word on any possible consequences that the student who made the card could face.

An image of the card was posted to Facebook, where it had more than 900 shares, but was taken down on Thursday night.