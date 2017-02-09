× Stranded motorist killed when assisting Winston-Salem police vehicle is struck from behind

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A stranded motorist was killed after a car rammed into an assisting Winston-Salem police officer’s vehicle and he was struck by the patrol car, according to a press release.

Winston-Salem Police Officer Lukasz Waszczeniuk stopped around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday on the outside breakdown strip of U.S. 421 southbound near the Peace Haven Road exit to help the victim, identified only as Hayes, whose truck wasn’t working.

Officer Waszczeniuk, who had his blue lights on, was parked behind Hayes’ truck. As the officer was walking back to his patrol vehicle, he saw a car heading towards them.

That’s when Song Li’s car ran off the road and struck the patrol vehicle, which was propelled into Hayes and his truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officer Waszczeniuk was not injured. Li and his passenger, Yuqin Shen, were not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.