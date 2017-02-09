Stokes County citizens begin war on illegal opioid activity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALNUT COVE, N.C. -- A spike in opioid usage and overdoses in Stokes County has prompted its citizens to begin their own war on drugs.

A meeting held at South Stokes High School on Thursday night attracted upwards of 150 people. The forum was organized by a group which was recently put together in its own right; Stokes County Concerned Citizens.

In attendance were parents, teachers, law enforcement, addicts and mothers who had lost their children to overdoses, including Gail Bennett, whose son Ritchie died about five years ago.

“That doctor gave him 180 OxyContin. Is that ridiculous,” she asked the crowd. “Is that not ridiculous?”

The day after the prescription she spoke of was written, Bennett said, her son was dead.

“I don’t want to see any of your loved ones, your friends, I don’t want to see anybody die from this,” she added.

Stokes County EMS officials say each year from 2012 to 2015, they brought about 50 people back from an overdose using Naloxone. In 2016, that number spiked to 90.

Stokes County Sheriff Mike Marshall added that in 2016, there were 12 fatal overdoses in the county.

“When you’ve got prescriptions that are strong enough to do some damage, treat it like a gun. Especially around your kids,” he said.

King Police Chief Paula May also spoke, detailing two drug-related deaths in December 2016 where two young people lost their lives.

“If anything positive came from that, then it’s the fact that it sparked a lot of interest and motivated the community to come together to help us,” May said.

Following the speakers, a job fair-style setup including rehabilitation programs, health care workers and law enforcement officials was included.

This meeting, organizers say, is only the first step toward taking the county back from its increase of illegal opioid activity.

“We might not stop it. In fact, I’ll tell you now, we won’t stop it,” Bennett said. “But we can at least slow it down.”