Silver Alert issued for missing Guilford County man

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 83-year-old man reported missing out of Guilford County, according to a press release.

Roy Carlton Kasey was last seen at 3171 Alamance Church Road in Julian. His direction of travel is unknown.

He has been described as standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 148 pounds. He has short gray hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information about Kasey’s location is asked to contact J. A. McKenzie at the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 641-3355.