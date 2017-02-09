× Silver Alert issued for 22-year-old man missing out of Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 22-year-old man reported missing out of Burlington, according to a press release.

Steve Leon Vannorden was last seen at 602 Avon Avenue in Burlington.

He is described as standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds, the release says. He has short dreads, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray shirt and khaki pants.

Vannorden is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He was last seen running southeast on foot and could be going to see his brother in Oxford or his aunt in Durham.

Anyone with information about Vannorden’s location is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.