Sex offender convicted in NC who went missing from federal prison arrested

WASHINGTON — A tattoo-covered registered sex offender who went missing from federal prison was caught on Wednesday, according to Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Leuer.

Matthew Ezekiel Stager, 45, was arrested in Washington, D.C., after being spotted by two police officers who were aware of his disappearance.

Stager was released from federal prison in Petersburg, Virginia, last week and was supposed to arrive at a transitional center in Texas later that day, according to the Washington Post.

But the suspect never showed up and the U.S. Marshals started working with police to find him.

Stager was convicted in North Carolina in 1999 for taking indecent liberties with a minor, attempted second-degree rape and sexual offence.