Randolph County man killed in accident involving SUV, moped

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man was killed in an accident involving an SUV and a moped in Randolph County Thursday morning, according to Highway Patrol Master Trooper Chris Knox.

The accident happened at 6:44 a.m. on Beeson Farm Road near Sophia.

Michael Robert Richardson, 29, of Trinity, was driving a moped northeast on Beeson Farm Road when the moped was struck from behind by a Chevrolet TrailBlazer driven by a 19-year-old Asheboro woman.

Richardson was taken to Randolph Hospital for injuries sustained in the accident and later died.

The driver of the TrailBlazer said the lights on the moped were not working. Knox said Highway Patrol is still working to determine if that was the case.

There were no signs of speeding or impairment, Knox said.

No charges have been filed at this time but Knox said Highway Patrol is still investigating.