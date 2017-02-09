Photo shows boy sharing stories about first day of kindergarten at twin brother’s grave

A mother is sharing a moving photo of her son sitting at the grave of his twin brother and talking about his first day of kindergarten.

In 2012, Brooke Myrick took the photo of her 9-year-old son Walker Myrick, who was five at the time, Inside Edition reports.

Due to twin to twin transfusion syndrome, Walker’s brother, Willis, passed away while in the womb.

“It gave me a sense of peace to see he picked up a connection with his brother,” Brooke Myrick said. “He feels like his brother watches over him, he’s always felt that way.”

In the beginning, the family would visit Willis’ grave every two months or so, but after several years, they typically visit on holidays.

Brooke Myrick says on the day the photo was taken, Walker asked to visit the grave. When she saw him sitting there, she snapped the picture.

“I think their connection is strong, even in death,” she told Mirror. “Identical twins are known to carry a very strong connection and I believe it’s still there with my boys.”