Man accused of robbing Lewisville bank arrested

LEWISVILLE, N.C. — Police have arrested the 36-year-old man accused of robbing a bank in Lewisville Monday afternoon, according to a press release.

Deputies responded to the Wells Fargo at 6460 Shallowford Road around 4:35 p.m. Upon arrival, they determined the suspect fled on foot toward Lewisville Elementary School, eventually putting the school on lockdown. After a search of the area, the lockdown was lifted.

On Wednesday, Jason Brant Henderson was arrested and charged with robbery.

In addition to Monday’s crime, he was charged with robbery of a grocery store on Feb. 1 and a convenience store on Jan. 31.

He was taken to the Forsyth County Detention Center and is under a $120,000 secured bond.