John Swaine, CEO of the International Civil Rights Center and Museum

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- John Swaine is focusing on the present and future while, at the same time, honoring and preserving the past.

He’s the chief executive officer of the International Civil Rights Center and Museum which sits in the building that once housed the Woolworth’s Five and Dime store on Elm Street in downtown Greensboro.

In February 1960, four North Carolina A&T State University students sat down at the segregated lunch counter in that store and waited to be served. This non-violent protest served as a catalyst in the Civil Rights Movement.

Swaine joined the museum staff as the chief finance officer in 2009 before the facility officially opened in February of 2010. He’s been a constant behind-the-scenes force as the museum has weathered its well-known financial struggles of the last seven years. But in his first extended interview with FOX8, I wanted to take a different direction: a focus on the museum’s significance, its present and its future.

Swaine recently gave me a brief tour of the museum. It was the first time I’ve walked through the place since I covered its grand opening. In addition to its many displays (including the original lunch counter with chairs) is the brand new temporary exhibit honoring the Tuskegee Airmen, the African-American military pilots who fought in World War II.

“I found this to be quite compelling because it inspires imagination,” said Swaine, of the Tuskegee exhibit. “This is our changing exhibit and is an opportunity to constantly update our exhibit.”

In many ways, this helps marks the museum’s entry into a new era. Swaine feels once the museum pays off its debt, he’ll be able to focus even more on updating exhibits and educating the community and the world.

“My biggest goal right now is to retire $776,000 at Carolina Bank so that they’ll know that they are not being left out to hang,” he said. “There was a four million dollar note in 2009. It’s down to $776,000.”

Paying off loans from the Community Foundation and the City of Greensboro are also priorities.

“I think that we’re going to make that happen,” Swain said, of the city loan due in February 2018.

Before the museum opened, outside investors agreed to pay for millions of dollars in construction costs in exchange for large tax credits. Those tax credits carried $196,000 yearly fees the museum had to pay. Last August, that obligation was met. Swaine calls this his biggest accomplishment.

“We’ve got to make those types of things happen, “ he said. “Then my full focus will be on future operations.”

In the meantime, Swaine feels the museum is getting close and closer to sustainability.

“We have to continue to sell a lot of merchandise in our museum store to remain viable, keep our costs low in the museum, raise money from our nonprofit fundraisers we have every year [and] attract more people to the Greensboro area,” he said. “I want to educate the community, not divide, not put out misinformation, but to use this opportunity and this place as a place that we can bring people together and learn from one another.”

Three weeks ago, the museum received its first $50,000 grant from the National Park Service which, Swaine says, will help pay off the city loan.

Seventy thousand people visit the museum every year.

