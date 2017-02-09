× House Democrats file another HB2 repeal bill

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina General Assembly House Democrats held a press conference in Raleigh Thursday morning, introducing a new bill to repeal House Bill 2.

There is already a repeal bill in the Senate, but this bill introduced by Guilford County Representatives Pricey Harrison and Cecil Brockman would take the repeal a step further. It would increase anti-discrimination protections by creating categories for people based on sexual orientation or military status.

FOX8 spoke with Pricey Harrison on Monday about her bill.

“Repeal House Bill 2, replace it with strengthening of non-discrimination protections and also clamp down on sexual predators,” Harrison said. “So if that’s the real problem that’s foreseen for the need for House Bill 2, why don’t we just ramp up penalties for sexual predators who are supposedly the problem here.”