Guilford Co. residents looking to buy home could get $15k for down payment, closing cost

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Residents in Guilford County looking to buy a home could get $15,000 for a home down payment and/or closing cost.

"I've had customers come in with only $200 and they walked away with a house," said Varnetta Jones, senior loan officer at Alcova Mortgage. "There is money out there."

Some of the North Carolina Home Advantage Program requirements include first-time home buyers only (no prior ownership of primary residence last 36 months), credit score of at least 640 and household income (gross income of all occupants must be counted). You must be a resident of Guilford, Cabarrus, Cumberland, Johnson or Mecklenburg counties.

The interest free loan will not have to be paid back if you remain in the home for at least five years.

"For the counties that aren't included, they have a 3 percent down payment assistance program and a 5 percent down payment assistance program," said Jones.

If you are looking to move to High Point, the city is offering mortgage incentives of up to $7,500 for people who move to the core of the city.