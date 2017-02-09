Free running shoes for kids at a Guilford County school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- About 100 students at Morehead Elementary School filled the PE room to get fitted for a free pair of running shoes.

“You can just tell that the excitement is there and that they are eager,” said Vicky Fowler, the school’s PE teacher. “And I think just putting on a new pair of shoes, for me, I'm a runner, I know I feel more confident getting to the finish line. And I think these shoes are going to do the same thing for my kids.”

These students are participating in a fitness program called GO FAR and are receiving free shoes because of their involvement.

GO FAR stands for “Go Out For A Run” and originated in High Point. It was started by a physician in 2003 who wanted to fight childhood obesity. The group works with school systems to teach kids about exercise and fitness. The organization hosts 5K marathon’s throughout the year where the majority of their participants are kids.

Fowler is helping to train third, fourth and fifth-graders for an upcoming 5K marathon in May. Students voluntarily sign up to participate in program at the start of the school year, where they are trained during schools hours on how to run a 5K.

GO FAR is offered in several school districts across the Triad.

GO FAR started an additional program, GO FAR Lace Up, where they raise money to buy running shoes for kids. This year they raised $6,500 to purchase running shoes and teamed up with Omega Sports and New Balance.

Each year, at least one participating school in the Triad is selected to get free running shoes.

The shoes will get here in four weeks. Kids will be able to use them to practice in.

Fourth-grader Sebastian Spellman says he’s excited about the new shoes and about the upcoming 5K marathon. Spellman enjoys practicing running at school.

“I always liked to run, but I think I've looked at it in a different way now. It's not just something you do every day to get to class if you're late, or to go get groceries, like, it’s something you can actually do competitively if you like to and for fun if you just like to run.”