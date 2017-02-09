Davidson County bridge may become memorial to fallen deputy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. – A Davidson County sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty in 2000 may soon have a bridge named in his honor.

Deputy Todd Cook was serving a warrant on January 27th, 2000 when he was shot and killed. Now there’s a movement to name a bridge in Davidson County as a memorial to Cook.

There’s already a monument in his honor at the sheriff’s department, but Davidson County Clerk of Court Brian Shipwash thinks there should be more. He’s leading the effort to make the memorial bridge happen.

“I went up and talked to JoAnne Cook, Todd’s mother, and his family and asked, ‘would you allow me the honor of being able to go forward and being able to have a bridge named in the honor of Todd,’” Shipwash said.

The bridge Shipwash says is the perfect candidate is on US-64 over Abbots Creek just one mile from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Department.

“So that deputies as they’re going back and forth… and the community… can see that and honor Todd and put that little seed in the back of their mind… always watch your back,” Shipwash said.

JoAnne Cook says the pain Todd’s death sticks with her everyday but the thought of this kind of memorial to her son makes her smile.

“I would be proud because it was my Todd, my Todd. He sacrificed his life,” JoAnn Cook said.

And Shipwash says there’s nobody in Davidson County more deserving of the honor.

“We could all work for the rest of our lives doing good for the community and it adds up to just that much compared to what Todd gave. Todd gave it all. Todd gave his life serving Davidson County,” Shipwash said.

The DOT has approved the application for the memorial signs, now there are several more steps before signs will go up at the bridge. The next hurdle; Davidson County Commissioners must unanimously pass a resolution of support.

“It’s the right thing to do to show how our community reflects back and honors the sacrifice Todd gave for Davidson County,” Shipwash said.

Shipwash says anyone can also lend their moral support by joining the Facebook Group, “Deputy L. Todd Cook Memorial Bridge Committee,” which will be used in the process to show strong community support for the project.

