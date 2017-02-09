Credible threats made against Danville police officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DANVILLE, Va. -- Capt. Dennis Haley, of the Danville Police Department, says he worries about his officers every day.

"They're being targeted specifically because they chose to have a life of service to others," Haley said.

The concern comes from a number of threats Haley says that have been made against the police department, either to hurt or kill Danville police officers.

“We have families,” he said. “We have people that we love. We have people that we're going to go home to."

Police are investigating threats made against the department by local street gangs.

“It's gotten to the point where some of the members are wearing T-shirts,” Haley said.

Some of the shirts have the letters “DPDK” written across it, which Haley says stands for "Danville Police Department Killers."

Haley says the threat became more serious after two squad cars were shot into and a third was shot at while officers were still inside.

None of the officers were hurt.

Police say the threats have increased as gang activity in the city has gone up.

Last year, Danville had 16 homicides, which police say were gang-related.

“Just about every violent crime we've had, there's a gang aspect to it,” Haley said.

Since November, police have issued about 20 search warrants for criminal street gang participation.

Haley says the department has been taking extra steps to try to keep officers safe in light of the recent threats.

"I know these people, these officers,” Haley said. “I know their families. They're good, decent hard-working people who took this job because they want to protect and help the community."