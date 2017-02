Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Southern BBQ Pits is an Asheboro grill business that has an F rating, according to the Better Business Bureau.

They've gotten 14 complaints from customers who have paid the owner, Willie Freeman, hundreds of dollars but say they didn't get the custom smokers they ordered.

Now, people from all over the country are saying they ordered a grill from Freeman and haven't received their product.

