× Carolina Panthers president Danny Morrison resigns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers announced Thursday that Danny Morrison, who has served as team president since 2009, has resigned from that position.

Morrison came to the Panthers from Texas Christian University and before that served as commissioner of the Southern Conference and director of athletics at Wofford College, according to the team’s official website.

“I have enjoyed my time with the Panthers and want to thank Mr. Richardson and everyone involved with the organization,” Morrison said. “This is something I have been thinking about for a while and the timing is right with the start of the business year. We have made great progress in a number of areas, but there are other endeavors, particularly on the college level, that interest me as a final chapter in my career.”

Owner/Founder Jerry Richardson said, “Danny has made significant contributions to the Panthers over the last seven years and provided guidance to our business operations. He came to us from a college background and learned the NFL quickly. Danny has great integrity and embodies our core values. We thank him for his contributions and wish him the best.”

There is no immediate replacement for the position.