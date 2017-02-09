× Aretha Franklin announces retirement

DETROIT — After a legendary 56-year career, Aretha Franklin has decided to put down the mic and announce her retirement at the end of 2017.

The 74-year-old Queen of Soul is expected to release a new original album in September before going on a six-month tour, WDIV reports. The tour won’t have more than one date planned per month.

Franklin says she will continue to record music, but 2017 will be the last of her concert tours.

“I feel very, very enriched and satisfied with respect to where my career came from, and where it is now,” she said, “I’ll be pretty much satisfied, but I’m not going to go anywhere and just sit down and do nothing. That wouldn’t be good either.”

She plans to remain active and do “one or two concerts in every month or so,” but says she wants to spend time with her grandchildren before they leave for college.