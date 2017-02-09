× 1 injured in overnight shooting in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are investigating after one person was shot in Burlington early Thursday morning, according to a press release.

Police went to the 500 block of Storey Street around 1:46 in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found 53-year-old Jimmy Lee Turner suffering from a gunshot wound.

Turner was taken to Moses Cone Hospital and his condition is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.