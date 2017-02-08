× Winston-Salem man convicted in crash that killed a brother and sister

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man was convicted Wednesday on charges that he drove drunk, ran a red light and slammed his car into another vehicle, killing a 63-year-old man and his sister, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

Robert Taylor Downey, 50, of Winston-Salem, pleaded guilty in Forsyth Superior Court to two counts of felony death by motor vehicle, driving while impaired, driving while license revoked and obtaining the status of habitual felon. He is accused of causing the crash on July 15, 2016, that killed Clinton Robert Edwards, 63, of Cana, Va. and Mary Edwards King, 57, of Mount Airy.

Judge John O. Craig of Forsyth Superior Court consolidated the charges into two felony counts and sentenced Downey to serve between a minimum of 12 years and eight months and a maximum 17 years and four months in prison.