Winston-Salem, Greensboro ranked among 100 best places to live in America

Winston-Salem, N.C. — Several popular North Carolina destinations, including Greensboro and Winston-Salem, are ranked among the top 100 places to live in the United States, according to U.S. News and Report.

The list ranks the country’s 100 most populous metropolitan areas based on the job market, value, quality of life, desirability and net migration.

Raleigh took the No. 7 spot, Charlotte is No. 14, Winston-Salem is No. 37 and Greensboro is listed at a solid No. 51.

“Winston-Salem, referred to by locals as just Winston, is a region with an upward trajectory that still maintains its Southern roots. But while the population is traditionally Southern in its friendliness, it’s also comprised of cultures from around the globe,” the publication says. “The metro area celebrates its diversity during an array of festivals and through a variety of cuisines. You’ll find restaurants serving everything from traditional North Carolina barbecue to Indian curries and Greek pastries.”

Writer Brent Patterson describes Winston-Salem as having a “small-town feel while allowing for improvements.”

Michele Hartle’s Greensboro description is just as endearing, describing the city as being a “short jaunt to and from all major cities in North Carolina.”

“Greensboro, North Carolina, is one of those places that’s big enough to have everything you need, but small enough for you to regularly bump into people you know,” she writes. “People who live here love it and say they have no reason to leave. Those who do leave will often return home to Greensboro to raise their families.”

The top 10 cities include:

Austin

Denver

San Jose, California

Washington, D.C.

Fayetteville, Arkansas

Seattle

Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina

Boston

Des Moines, Iowa

Salt Lake City

See the entire list here.