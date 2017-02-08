Travel ban order, challenge throws refugees and agencies into limbo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Joe Sankisha is 29 years old, living in an unfamiliar place and is separated from his wife and daughter.

Sankisha is a refugee who has been living in Greensboro for two months. He says he suffers every single day that he is away from his wife and daughter.

“Even to sleep is a problem, so every day is difficult for me. Even to eat is a problem,” he said.

Sankisha is one of more than 230 refugees that Church World Service Greensboro has resettled in the US in the last six months.

Sankisha is originally from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

"My father was killed; my big brother was killed by that trouble so that moment I was kidnapped by the cops,” Sankisha explained.

Sankisha eventually ended up in a refugee camp in Namibia where years later he met his wife and got married.

But before meeting his wife he had already started the process of coming to the US.

“I had to go without them because if I come here with some time, if I start to work, I can send money until the moment she can come here,” Sankisha said.

He is hoping that he can start a better life for the family in Greensboro.

Workers at Church World Service have had to disappoint many families over the last week after President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning travel to seven countries and suspending the US refugee program for four months.

“There's already the potential of them not being reunited with family members but now that chance is even greater with everything being up in the air,” Megan Shepard with Church World Service explained.

But Shepard and others who work at Church World Service may be facing a problem of their own: funding.

The agency’s funding is based on how many refugees they are resettling to the area. The president’s order cut the country’s total number in half, so now Church World Service is trying to make up the difference on their own.

“We're trying to raise money so that we can continue to keep qualified staff members on board and keep our doors open,” Shepard said.

Sankisha worked on cars and was a construction equipment operator in his home country and in the refugee camp. He is looking for a job now and hopes to hear back from some local companies soon.

He says he just hopes that one day his wife and 1-year-old daughter will be able to join him in his new home.