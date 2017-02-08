Thousands come to Greensboro Coliseum to see Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It’s the end of an era.

Thousands of people poured into Greensboro Coliseum Wednesday night to see one of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey’s final shows.

“We’re kind of sad,” said Misty Causey, who brings her family to the circus every year. “We’ve been coming as a family tradition for years.”

“After this, is no more circus,” said Renee Bailey.

For people like Paul Hunt, seeing Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus brings back childhood memories from the 60s.

“My mom used to bring me and my brothers,” Hunt said. “There are kids growing up that won’t get to witness the animals, the elephants, the tigers.”

The show is making its final stop in Greensboro this week as part of its farewell tour which ends in May.

The CEO of Feld Entertainment, which runs the circus, wrote on the Ringling Bros. website that declining ticket sales and high operating costs are causing the circus to fold its tent.

The show will be at the Greensboro Coliseum through Sunday.

Its final show will be in May.

