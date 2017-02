THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a robbery at a Thomasville bank.

Officers responded to Fidelity Bank, located at 1035 Randolph St., at 4:29 p.m. Wednesday on a reported robbery.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact Thomasville police at (336) 475-7755.

Robbery at Fidelity Bank, 1035 Randolph St, no injuries. Suspect is B/M, 6', 230lbs. If you know this person call 336-475-7755. pic.twitter.com/avgPZAKPCp — Thomasville PD (@ThomasvillePD) February 8, 2017