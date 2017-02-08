× Silver Alert issued for man reported missing in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are searching for a man who was last seen on Feb. 3, according to a press release.

A Silver Alert has been issued by the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons for 50-year-old Timothy Gilbert Hoag. He was reported missing on Feb. 6.

He is described as standing five feet 11 inches and weighing about 205 pounds. Hoag has short brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last known to be operating a red 2006 Honda Civic with license plate number XSV-1988.

Hoag suffers from some cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.