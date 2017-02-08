× Shots fired into occupied home in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are investigating after an occupied home in Burlington was shot into early Wednesday morning.

Police responded around 12:48 a.m. to a residence in the 300 block of Stokes Street in reference to shots fired into the home, according to a press release. When they arrived, the victims said they were getting ready for bed when the shots were fired into the home and nearly missed them.

There is no suspect or vehicle information.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3503 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.