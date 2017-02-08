× Runaway defendant cleared on most charges in Guilford County — and still missing

GREENSBORO, N.C. — He left his trial and went into hiding. Still, a Greensboro man has been found not guilty on several drug charges by a Guilford County jury, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

It’s hard to tell what Dewayne Shon Woolridge knows about his good fortune. He was last seen before the verdict, walking out the front door of Guilford County Superior Court during a break in his trial.

In his absence, 34-year-old Woolridge was found not guilty of trafficking by possession of 200-400 grams of cocaine and trafficking by selling 200-400 grams of cocaine. Jurors were could not decide on two counts of conspiracy to traffic more than 400 grams of cocaine and between 200-400 grams of cocaine.

Prior to jury deliberation, the state dismissed a charge of maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances.