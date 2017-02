× Proposed NC bill would make it illegal to drive with pet in lap

RALEIGH, N.C. — If you have small dogs, sometimes your pet wants to hop in your lap on a drive.

A bill filed in the General Assembly would make it illegal to drive a motor vehicle with a live animal in your lap.

The bill cites safety reasons, saying it’s a form of distracted driving.

If passed, the penalty could cost you $100 but it wouldn’t cost you points on your license.

