Patrol vehicle hit, injuries reported while Winston-Salem officer helping stranded motorist on 421

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem police officer’s patrol vehicle was hit while the officer was helping a stranded motorist Wednesday night, according to Winston-Salem police.

The accident happened at 7:50 p.m. on U.S. 421 South near the Peace Haven Road exit.

Winston-Salem police said the accident did result in injuries. The officer who was helping the stranded motorist was not injured, Forsyth County EMS said.

U.S. 421 South is currently closed at the scene of the accident.

The NCDOT provided the following detour:

Take Exit 240 and follow the ramp to re-access US-421.

There is no word on when the road will reopen.