NC man hijacks ambulance with 3-year-old son inside, leads police on chase

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina man is behind bars after he hijacked an ambulance carrying his 3-year-old son and led police on a chase Tuesday morning.

Bobby Glenn, 22, called 911 and told dispatchers that his son needed an ambulance while he needed the police, WSOC reports. After a back-and-forth conversation with the dispatcher, two ambulances were sent to the scene.

Police say Glenn then chose the ambulance that would allow him to get in front with the driver. When the vehicle started moving, he jumped up front and hijacked the vehicle, providing the driver with turn-by-turn directions.

“He was forcing the paramedics to drive the vehicle where he told them to, against their will,” said Gaston County EMS Major J. H. McConnell.

When the vehicle passed a police officer, paramedics radioed dispatchers to let them know the man was in the front and wouldn’t let them stop.

After a half-mile chase, police were able to get in front of the ambulance and force the paramedic who was driving to pull off the road.

“It was very distressing, but I was comforted by the fact that Gastonia city police were able to very quickly get the vehicle to stop,” McConnell said.

Following a struggle, police were able to arrest Glenn. The Gaston County Department of Social Services was called to care for the boy.

Police are still trying to figure out Glenn’s behind the hijacking and why his 3-year-old son was involved.