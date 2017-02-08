× NC man arrested after deputies find woman chained up inside shed

RAEFORD, N.C. — A North Carolina man was arrested and charged with kidnapping after authorities found a woman chained up inside a shed behind his home.

Gary Allen McNair, 52, was arrested after they discovered the woman while responding to a disturbance call, WTVD reports. Deputies heard a commotion coming from the shed which led to the discovery.

When they looked inside the shed, they found a woman restrained with ropes and chains.

The woman said she had been chained up and placed in the shed against her will for about an hour before she was rescued.

McNair’s mother heard the noise and called police.

“I said, ‘Oh my God! What in the world?’ I hurried up and shut my door,” Verdell McNair told WNCN.

He is in jail and being held without bond.