NC factory worker burned by boiling dye

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina factory worker was burned by dye in an industry accident early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called around 8 a.m. to Carolina Speciality Fabrics in Newton, WSOC reports. Officials say the worker suffered burns to more than 30 percent of his body after fabric dye boiled over and onto his body.

It’s not known how badly the worker was burned, but crews say he was conscious and speaking to paramedics at the scene.